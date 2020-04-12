|
Alfred Wayne Daniel
Murrells Inlet
Alfred Wayne Daniel, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 2, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born in Durham, North Carolina to the late R.E Daniel & Blanche (Reaves) Daniel.
Along with his parents, Wayne is reunited in passing with his brother, Wesley Ruben Daniel.
Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Following his honorable discharge, he was the owner and operator of his business Daniel Brothers Exxon which he and his brother continued from their father. He was also a land developer, builder and broker in charge. When Wayne wasn't working, he loved fishing and was always ready to go! A man of strong faith, Wayne was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior. In his younger years, he taught Sunday school and was a Deacon at Yates Baptist Church in Durham, NC. Wayne also proudly coached youth softball and played for the church as an adult. He loved watching sports especially Carolina Tarheel basketball. Above all else, Wayne loved his family with his whole heart. He was excited about his first great grandchild to be. Wayne will forever be remembered for the loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend he truly was. He will be deeply missed for his love of God and country, his integrity, honesty, and loyalty.
Left to cherish Wayne's memory are his beloved wife of 51 wonderful years, Mrs. Patricia "Pat" (Baker) Daniel of Murrells Inlet, SC; their loving daughters, Lynn Stenner and her husband, Charles of Murrells Inlet, SC & Christin Hagemann and her husband, Thad of Garner, NC; his adoring grandchildren, Mackenzie, Logan & Chase Stenner; sister, Debbie Hunt and her husband, Bobby; and sister in law Doris Daniel of Durham, NC, as well as his grand-dogs; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; a large, loving, extended family, and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. The service information will be announced when finalized.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 12, 2020