Alice Anne Kern
Durham
Alice Anne Kern, 59, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Duke University Hospital. She was born in Durham, the daughter of Anne Shorter Carpenter and the late Howard Kern. She was preceded in death by her sister, Candice Joy Bundy. Alice Anne was a devoted teacher and taught for over 30 years in the Durham Public School system.
In addition to her mother, Alice is survived by her uncles, Burton Williams, John Williams; nieces, Angelica Anne Bundy, Bryanna Dorothy Bundy, Sabrina Reagan Bundy, and cousin, Nancy Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 2PM to 4PM at the Friendly City Civitan Club, 2510 Glendale Avenue, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019