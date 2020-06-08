Alice Comptom Williford
Alice Compton Williford

Roxboro

Mrs. Alice Compton Williford, 79, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Stuart Aycock. The public may come by and sign the register and view from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens
