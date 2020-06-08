Alice Compton Williford
Roxboro
Mrs. Alice Compton Williford, 79, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Stuart Aycock. The public may come by and sign the register and view from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 8, 2020.