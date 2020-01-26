Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park

Alice D. Hales

Alice D. Hales Obituary
Alice D. Hales

Hillsborough

Alice D. Hales, 97, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane. She was born in Penobscot Co., Maine to the late Amon Damien and Maryanna Roy Damien. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hales was also predeceased by her husband, Curtis Allen Hales; brother, Robert Damien; and sisters, Cecile Spear, Velma Coty.

Mrs. Hales was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked for 35 years with Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company.

Mrs. Hales is survived by her daughters, Marie Chase (Rodney Jr.), Yvonne Casey (David); sons, Wayne Hales (Barbara), Larry Hales (Bonnie); grandchildren, Rodney Chase III (Wendy), Robert Chase (Tanya), Richard Chase (Carmen), Dustin Danley, Brianna Hales, Celeste Greenwood (Bobby), Savannah Casey, Kim Singleton (Rob); great-grandchildren, Ashley Chase, Courtney Chase, Caitlyn Chase, Jacob Pearsall, Carleigh Pearsall, Payten Pearsall, Trent Pearsall; brothers, Phil Damien (Rose), Louie Damien; and sister, Marie Nogrady. She loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Dr. Clay Waters officiating.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 26, 2020
