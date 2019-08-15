|
Alice Daniels Hartman
March 28, 1924 – August 11, 2019
Durham
Alice D. Hartman, a lifelong resident of Durham, NC, passed away Sunday, August 11 at Duke University Hospital. She was born March 28, 1924, daughter of Mack and Anoushe Daniels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reid Kimel Hartman, Sr. Alice attended Durham High School, class of 1942. She was on the debate team and edited the high school newspaper. She graduated from the Woman's College of the University of NC, which later became UNC Greensboro. Alice loved to travel and spent nine months living with relatives in Paris. That experience and her love of France stayed with her throughout her life.
She and her husband, Reid, were owners of the City Sandwich Shop on Durham's Main Street for many years. She later worked for Nello Teer Construction and General Telephone and Electronics (GTE).
She is survived by her son, Reid Kimel Hartman, Jr. (Kim), who resides in Hendersonville, NC with his wife, Sherilyn. She had three granddaughters, Kristy, Katherine, and Kailey Hartman and two great grandchildren, Taylor and Carrie Shipley. Alice had two sisters, Lucille Chimchirian of Pennsylvania (d. 2013) and Louise Miller of Durham. Her nephews and niece were Michael, Ronnie, and Nancy Chimchirian, and Greg and David Miller.
Her family is forever grateful of the love and care of many, but in particular to Catherine Lowe for helping her live the life she wanted through the end and to her neighbors in Forest Hills Park for always taking care of her.
Alice loved poetry and would often recite her favorites for anyone willing to listen. She greatly enjoyed the Bee Gees, crime detective shows, big sunglasses, and spoiling her grandchildren. She resided in Forest Hills Park for 53 years, where she walked daily and loved talking to all of her neighbors. She never met a stranger and almost always had a smile on her face. Alice will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17 in Forest Hills.
"Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry I could not travel both…I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference. —Robert Frost"
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 15, 2019