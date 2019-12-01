Home

Alice McCaffrey


1927 - 2019
Alice McCaffrey Obituary
Alice Thorn McCaffrey

November 17, 1927 - November 22, 2019

Durham

Alice Thorn McCaffrey, beloved wife and mother of four, died on November 22, 2019, in Durham, North Carolina at the age of 92.

Born on November 17, 1927, in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, she grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Alice Thorn, her brother William, her sisters Virginia Legare and Irene Hubbard, her Aunt Jenia Heller who raised her from the age of five, and her sister/cousin Sydney Heller. She worked as a bookkeeper, married and raised her children. She loved visiting with extended family, roses, crocheting, and collecting recipes. During her final years while confined to her bed, her greatest wish was to get down to the kitchen to cook.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph McCaffrey, daughters Alice and Pattie, sons Joe and Bill, son-in-law Dave Baldwin, daughter-in-law Patty McCaffrey, and grandchildren, Shannon Shrum, Jeremy Baldwin, Josh Hoover, Kyle Baldwin, and Jesse McCaffrey. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Red Cross can be made in her name.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 1, 2019
