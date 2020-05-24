Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Eileen Taylor



August 13,1933 - December 31, 2019



Boulder, Colorado



Alice passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Alice leaves behind her 3 children Alison Banik, Andrew Paul Taylor, Jason Alan Taylor and their spouses, 5 grand children and two great grand children. Her life was celebrated in a private ceremony.



