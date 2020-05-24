Alice Eileen Taylor
August 13,1933 - December 31, 2019
Boulder, Colorado
Alice passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Alice leaves behind her 3 children Alison Banik, Andrew Paul Taylor, Jason Alan Taylor and their spouses, 5 grand children and two great grand children. Her life was celebrated in a private ceremony.
Published in Herald Sun on May 24, 2020.