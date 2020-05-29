Allan Reinhold Gitter
August 26, 1936 ~ May 17, 2020
Jefferson, NC
Allan Reinhold Gitter died peacefully on May 17, 2020 at home in Jefferson, NC. He was born August 26, 1936 in Yonkers, New York to German and Scottish immigrants, George and Katherine Gitter. From early on it was evident Allan possessed the spirit to excel. As a Boy Scout, he earned 62 merit badges and the John Brown award. He earned the coveted Eagle Scout award, and was Lodge Chief of the Order of the Arrow in 1954. While at RJ Reynolds High school he received multiple speech and debate awards, while playing football and baseball. The tradition of excellence continued at Washington & Lee University where he also played football and baseball, was named President of Lambda Chi fraternity, and graduated in 1958 as a John D. Rouse Scholar. He obtained his law degree from the University of Michigan. Allan returned to Winston-Salem and joined the law firm of Womble, Carlisle, Sandridge and Rice, later known as Womble Bond Dickinson where he found his true love, the love of the law. He was one to work late hours at the office and then come home and sequester himself to read advance sheets and catalogue them on index cards for future reference. He threw himself into his work, becoming a leading insurance defense trial lawyer in North Carolina. Between the years of 1964 and 2009 he was listed as lead attorney on over a thousand cases filed in state and federal courts, many of which were tried to verdict and as many as 293 reported appellate cases. He was admitted to practice before United States District Courts for Middle, Western and Eastern Districts, United States Court of Appeals, North Carolina Supreme Court, admitted pro hac vice in United States Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania. He had the honor of being inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers, listed in the Best Lawyers in America, listed in the North Carolina Super Lawyers and many other publications. While finding so much success in the legal sector, he found the time to coach a few years of the Pop Warner Tiny Demon football league, finishing the first season by playing another top ranked team from Connecticut at the Sertoma Bowl and winning. The players remember being ranked third in the country for scholastics and athletics and to this day fondly refer to Allan as "Coach Gitter". He loved golf, his golf buddies, the day trips to Roaring Gap Country Club, collecting golf clubs and putting in the hallway at home. He ensured everyone in his family had a set of golf clubs and enjoyed sharing his love of the game with each of them. He took great pride in his service as President of The Children's Center of Winston Salem. Allan cherished his friendships from grade school, high school, college, and the law firm. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his Wednesday morning breakfast group at the Cloverdale Kitchen, where jokes and laughter could be heard. When Allan married Sandy in 1988 in Scotland, he officially became a world traveler and a horseback rider, spending summers in Canada and taking trips to various exciting destinations.
Allan was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara Gitter Hutchins. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Case Gitter, his children, Alison Boyette (Hon. Wayne Boyette), Ryne Gitter (Holly Gitter), Kent Gitter (Dr. Kim Gitter), Rob Case, and Wendy Case (Ross Westerbur), multiple grandchildren and one great grandson, his brother Robert Gitter (Linda Gitter) and sister Janet Jared and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Old Hickory Council of Boy Scouts of America at 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27106 or online at www.oldhickorycouncil.org and The Children's Center of Winston-Salem located at 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
You may send or view condolences to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted with Mr. Gitter's arrangements.
August 26, 1936 ~ May 17, 2020
Jefferson, NC
Allan Reinhold Gitter died peacefully on May 17, 2020 at home in Jefferson, NC. He was born August 26, 1936 in Yonkers, New York to German and Scottish immigrants, George and Katherine Gitter. From early on it was evident Allan possessed the spirit to excel. As a Boy Scout, he earned 62 merit badges and the John Brown award. He earned the coveted Eagle Scout award, and was Lodge Chief of the Order of the Arrow in 1954. While at RJ Reynolds High school he received multiple speech and debate awards, while playing football and baseball. The tradition of excellence continued at Washington & Lee University where he also played football and baseball, was named President of Lambda Chi fraternity, and graduated in 1958 as a John D. Rouse Scholar. He obtained his law degree from the University of Michigan. Allan returned to Winston-Salem and joined the law firm of Womble, Carlisle, Sandridge and Rice, later known as Womble Bond Dickinson where he found his true love, the love of the law. He was one to work late hours at the office and then come home and sequester himself to read advance sheets and catalogue them on index cards for future reference. He threw himself into his work, becoming a leading insurance defense trial lawyer in North Carolina. Between the years of 1964 and 2009 he was listed as lead attorney on over a thousand cases filed in state and federal courts, many of which were tried to verdict and as many as 293 reported appellate cases. He was admitted to practice before United States District Courts for Middle, Western and Eastern Districts, United States Court of Appeals, North Carolina Supreme Court, admitted pro hac vice in United States Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania. He had the honor of being inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers, listed in the Best Lawyers in America, listed in the North Carolina Super Lawyers and many other publications. While finding so much success in the legal sector, he found the time to coach a few years of the Pop Warner Tiny Demon football league, finishing the first season by playing another top ranked team from Connecticut at the Sertoma Bowl and winning. The players remember being ranked third in the country for scholastics and athletics and to this day fondly refer to Allan as "Coach Gitter". He loved golf, his golf buddies, the day trips to Roaring Gap Country Club, collecting golf clubs and putting in the hallway at home. He ensured everyone in his family had a set of golf clubs and enjoyed sharing his love of the game with each of them. He took great pride in his service as President of The Children's Center of Winston Salem. Allan cherished his friendships from grade school, high school, college, and the law firm. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his Wednesday morning breakfast group at the Cloverdale Kitchen, where jokes and laughter could be heard. When Allan married Sandy in 1988 in Scotland, he officially became a world traveler and a horseback rider, spending summers in Canada and taking trips to various exciting destinations.
Allan was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara Gitter Hutchins. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Case Gitter, his children, Alison Boyette (Hon. Wayne Boyette), Ryne Gitter (Holly Gitter), Kent Gitter (Dr. Kim Gitter), Rob Case, and Wendy Case (Ross Westerbur), multiple grandchildren and one great grandson, his brother Robert Gitter (Linda Gitter) and sister Janet Jared and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Old Hickory Council of Boy Scouts of America at 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27106 or online at www.oldhickorycouncil.org and The Children's Center of Winston-Salem located at 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
You may send or view condolences to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted with Mr. Gitter's arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 29, 2020.