Allan Wilde

Obituary Condolences Flowers Allan Wilde



Chapel Hill



Allan Wilde passed away Thursday, February 28th at his home surrounded by family. He will be reunited in Heaven with his wife of 59 years Alice Margaret Wilde, his son Allan Wilde Jr. and his brothers Harry and Gordan Wilde.



He was born in Widnes, England June 4th, 1924 and proudly served in the British Armed Forces in 1942. During World War II, Allan was part of an anti-aircraft artillery crew. He came to the US in 1967 and was a machinist in Philadelphia. He took special joy in selling antiques and gardening with his belated wife. He also enjoyed observing wildlife and animal rescue with his daughter.



He is survived by his daughter Linda Wilde in Chapel hill NC; son James Kinsey Norris and wife Doreen of Bolton, England; three granddaughters and their husbands, Laurel and Val Castillo of Wendell NC, Rachel and Kevin Lillis of Kunkletown, PA, Devon and Ricky of Pocono Lake, PA; Nephew and his wife Philip and Marie Wilde of Widnes, England; Niece and her husband Janet and Nigel in Ellesmere Port, England with their children Victoria and Jonathan; grandnephew Ian Wilde in Widnes, England; grandniece Catherine and her husband Olly Cooper with their two children Aimee and Ella from Widnes, England; also Mary Wilde and her children Stephen and Andrew Wilde in England.



He will be especially missed for his kind nature and thoughtful spirit. Services will be held in private and at the convenience of the family. City of Oaks in Raleigh has handled arrangements. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries