Allen Edward Burgess
October 09, 1940 - February 28, 2020
Richmond VA
BURGESS, Allen Edward "Ed" of Richmond, VA, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 following a short battle with cancer.
Ed lived in Durham for many years and in 1977 was awarded a Ph.D. in History from Duke.
Ed is survived by his wife Ann Todd Burgess, daughter Sarah Elisabeth Todd Burgess and sister Linda Rich of Fredericksburg, VA.
Details for a memorial service celebrating Ed's life will be announced at a later date via the online memorial at lastingmemories.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 1, 2020