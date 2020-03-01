Home

Allen Burgess
Allen Edward Burgess


1940 - 2020
Allen Edward Burgess Obituary
Allen Edward Burgess

October 09, 1940 - February 28, 2020

Richmond VA

BURGESS, Allen Edward "Ed" of Richmond, VA, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 following a short battle with cancer.

Ed lived in Durham for many years and in 1977 was awarded a Ph.D. in History from Duke.

Ed is survived by his wife Ann Todd Burgess, daughter Sarah Elisabeth Todd Burgess and sister Linda Rich of Fredericksburg, VA.

Details for a memorial service celebrating Ed's life will be announced at a later date via the online memorial at lastingmemories.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 1, 2020
