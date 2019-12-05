|
Allen Wayne Sweeney
Durham
Allen Wayne Sweeney, affectionately known to his family as Big Al, died Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, at the age of 72.
Allen, of Durham, NC, is survived by his son, Kevin Sweeney. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Linda McCullen Sweeney. He was loved dearly by his McCullen family, Patricia M. Poole, Jane and Edd Lovette, Amy and Jay Bayliff, Steven and Kathy McCullen and his many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by 5 siblings.
Allen enjoyed many years of golf with his friends, Duke basketball, and spending time with the family who loved him. He was extremely proud of his son Kevin and spending time with Kevin was truly the greatest joy in his life. Allen was always kind and polite to all who crossed his path and extremely grateful to everyone who helped him in any way.
We will truly miss your kind and gentle spirit Big Al.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 5, 2019