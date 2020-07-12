1/
Alma Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Mann Wiggs Hall

September 18, 1933 ~ June 7, 2020

FINCASTLE, Virginia

After a long illness, Alma Mann Wiggs Hall, 84, of Botetourt County, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Alma Carpenter and Gordon Wiggs; and her brother, Charles Wiggs. Mrs. Hall was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Hall; her children, Susan Hall, Robin Hall Lyons, and David Hall; grandchildren, Lynsey Lyons Dixon, Danielle Lyons, Joshua Lyons, and Jared Hall; nephew, Charles Wiggs; nieces, Cynthia Wiggs Johnson and Linda Wiggs. Her services will be private. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA 24066
(540) 254-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved