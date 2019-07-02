Alonzo "Lonnie" Howard Holt



Durham, NC



Alonzo "Lonnie" Howard Holt left us to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on July 6, 1932 in Clayton, NC to the late Lawrence and Bertha Earp Holt. The Holt family moved to Durham in 1938. Lonnie attended Durham County Public Schools and graduated from the Fire Marshall Institute in Greensboro, NC. Lonnie was employed with the Durham Fire Department for 25 years and was very active in fire prevention. From 1976-1977, he served as President of the NC Fire Marshall's Association and became an honorary life time member. He additionally worked for 5 years with Howerton-Bryan Funeral Home. He served two years in the United States Army, served during the Korean Conflict. Lonnie was a former long-time member of Faith Baptist Church and was faithful in attending a local church where ever he lived. He had a strong faith in Jesus and was joyful in spreading the gospel.



Lonnie Holt was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn Daniels Holt, and second wife Mary Louise Goodman Holt. Also preceded in death by brother, Furman Holt, and sisters Ida Batten, Beatrice Hux, Naomi Hall, Betty Ruth Mullins, and Virginia Pearce. He is survived by his family Sheila and Larry Smith of Southport, Pamela and Don Hicks of Oak Island, Rhonda and Charles Clark of Durham, and Dr. Barry Goodman and Ava, of Shelby; grandchildren, Tracy Horner (Andy), Kristen Tucker, Daniel Smith (Stacy), Brittany Rice (Chris) Jared Clark, (Alex) Josh Goodman of TN, Andy Goodman (Kristen) of TN; great-grandchildren Micah Smith, Aubrey and Hannah Rice, Kara and Kennedy Horner, Henry and Ruby Goodman; along with many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Cemetery. The Reverends Dr. Barry Goodman, Kristen Tucker and Dan Hill will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Durham Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Ln SE, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wclfh.com. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home. Published in HeraldSun on July 2, 2019