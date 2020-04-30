|
Mr. Amos Ted Cooke (A.T.)
Durham
Mr. Amos Ted Cooke (A.T.) was born October 24th, 1940 to the late Amos and Rebecca Cooke in Durham, NC. Amos was called to rest on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. Mr. Amos Cooke received his education at the Durham County Public School System and retired from Liggett & Meyers Tobacco Co. in Durham, NC. Mr. Amos has 3 children and he leaves to cherish his memories and mourn his loss to his daughter Valerie Lewis (Phillip) Durham, NC, son Kelvin Cook (Trina) Atlanta, GA and he was preceded in death by his daughter Tonya Cook (NC) and grandson K'Von Cook (NC). He has six grandchildren: Ashley Graham (SC), Alexander Brown (NC), Phillip L. Lewis Jr. (NC), K'liyah Cook (NC) and K'lesia Cook (GA) and one great grandchild K'mana Cook (GA). Mr. Amos has one sister Delores Bynum (NC), one brother Arthur T. Cooke (Helen) in VA and his ex-wife Carolyn Cook (NC) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
As an extension from the Cook family, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, cards are welcome to Valerie Lewis 2805 Wedgedale Ave Durham, NC 27703
The Cook family would like extend their gratitude and appreciation to the family, friends and associates for the phone calls and extended support. We are truly grateful for the prayers and condolences.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 30, 2020