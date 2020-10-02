Andera Blount

Andera Louise Glenn Blount



October 18, 1931 - September 22, 2020



Greenville



The Glenn Family wish to announce the passing of Andera Louise Glenn Blount the first born of Lucious and Lillian Wade Glenn deceased. Andera was born October 18, 1931 in Rougemont, North Carolina. She passed from this world September 22, 2020 in Greenville, North Carolina with her "compadre" William Morring holding her hand.



Andera was predeceased by her husband Bill Blount (d.1964) her youngest son Honore l. Blount (d.1997), parents Lillian Wade Glenn (d. 1988), Lucious Edward Glenn (d.1993), Pandonia G. Studdivant (d. 2015), brothers James (d. 1994) and Squire (SW) (d. 1972).



Andera leaves to mourn and remember her: Savannah J. Bull (William) and children Aaron and Langston of Atlanta, GA, Antonia Elaine Blount and children Rasheen Robinson (Kim) and Samantha Lockhart (Baron) of Las Vegas, NV. Kenneth Blount (Darlene) of Keiser, OR and their children, Kenneth and Kara.



Quinard Blount of Berea, NC, Lucas Rathbone of Colorado Springs, CO and Taira of Berea, NC. Dawn Morring Paris of Greenville, NC, children Shante Carson (Shane) of Winterville, NC Ashley B. Stahl of Charlotte, NC and Will and Makayla Smith of Greenville, NC.



The first of fifteen children, Andrea is survived by sisters Mary G. Williams (Harvey, d. 8/20) of Germantown, MD, Dovie G. Randolph (Clint) of West Chester, Ohio, Rosalyn Glenn of Rougemont, NC, Hilda G. Blackwell, Claudine G. Thompson, Robbie Glenn and Deborah Glenn of Durham, NC.



Additionally, Andera is survived by brothers Waddell and Rickey (Olivia) of Durham, NC, Norman (Maxine) of Hillsboro, NC and Gurley of Rougemont, NC.



She is survived by 32 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Uncle Clarence Glenn and Aunt Clara Glenn, both of Rougemont, NC. Numerous great nieces and nephews and extended family also survive her.



