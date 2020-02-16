|
Andre Carl Whisenton
February 4, 1944 - December 12, 2019
Durham
A memorial service will be held at The Tower at Mutual Plaza, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm. An Omega Service by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will be held at 12:00pm followed by a Visitation at 12:30pm.
Carl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vera, two children, Andre Christopher of Silver Spring, MD and Courtney Whisenton Waters of Columbia, MD; five grandchildren—Dorian, Peyton and Austin Whisenton and Jaiden and Raeghan Waters; a brother, Kenneth Jay; two nieces and two nephews; a goddaughter, Daphne Hoytt Dickerson; and three special cousins, Anita Coleman, Maggie Bryant and Dr. Joffre Whisenton and other loving relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Carolina Theatre of Durham, the nonprofit organization whose permanent Civil Rights Exhibit Carl helped to curate and create. Contributions may be made online in his name at carolinatheatre.org/support or at 919-560-3033.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 16, 2020