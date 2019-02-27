|
|
Andre "Ricky" Richard Redmond
November 8, 1958 - February 25, 019
New Hill
Andre "Ricky" Richard Redmond, 60, of New Hill, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home in New Hill.
Andre was born on November 8, 1958 in Washington D.C. to the late Thomas Taylor Redmond and Cecily Cadogan Redmond. He attended Howard University and was employed with PBM Graphics in Durham, NC. Andre loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people.
Andre is survived by his wife of 8 years, Marion Pierce; step children, Monique Tippins, Michelle Sharp and R.J. Pierce; brothers, Ron Donaldson and Torrey Trussell; sister, Marisa "Joy" Redmond; aunts, Jean VonDePool and Pam Artis; grandchildren, Kam'ron O'Connor, Jazimyn O'Connor and Madisyn Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Duke Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019