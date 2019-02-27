Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Andre Redmond
Andre R. Redmond


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andre R. Redmond Obituary
Andre "Ricky" Richard Redmond

November 8, 1958 - February 25, 019

New Hill

Andre "Ricky" Richard Redmond, 60, of New Hill, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home in New Hill.

Andre was born on November 8, 1958 in Washington D.C. to the late Thomas Taylor Redmond and Cecily Cadogan Redmond. He attended Howard University and was employed with PBM Graphics in Durham, NC. Andre loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people.

Andre is survived by his wife of 8 years, Marion Pierce; step children, Monique Tippins, Michelle Sharp and R.J. Pierce; brothers, Ron Donaldson and Torrey Trussell; sister, Marisa "Joy" Redmond; aunts, Jean VonDePool and Pam Artis; grandchildren, Kam'ron O'Connor, Jazimyn O'Connor and Madisyn Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Duke Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019
