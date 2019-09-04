|
Andrew "Drew" Cochran
April 24, 1984 - August 31, 2019
Siler City
Andrew (Drew) Cochran, 35, of Siler City and formerly of Durham, NC, passed away on August 31, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Long, his grandmother JoAnne Sapp, and extended family and friends.
No service is planned by Andrew's wishes. Donations in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Memories of Andrew are welcome and may be posted on the Smith & Buckner funeral home website at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 4, 2019