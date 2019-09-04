Home

Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
(919) 742-2151

Andrew Cochran


1984 - 2019
Andrew Cochran Obituary
Andrew "Drew" Cochran

April 24, 1984 - August 31, 2019

Siler City

Andrew (Drew) Cochran, 35, of Siler City and formerly of Durham, NC, passed away on August 31, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Long, his grandmother JoAnne Sapp, and extended family and friends.

No service is planned by Andrew's wishes. Donations in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Memories of Andrew are welcome and may be posted on the Smith & Buckner funeral home website at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 4, 2019
