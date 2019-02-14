Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church 8306 NC 751 Durham , NC View Map Andrew G. Kallianos Ph.D.

Andrew G. Kallianos, PhD, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Piraeus, Greece, the son of the late George Chris Kallianos and Effie Papadaniels Kallianos. In addition to his parents, Dr. Kallianos was also predeceased by his sisters, Peggy Sakalas, Eire Demales; and granddaughter, Mary Kristin Kallianos.



Dr. Kallianos' life was truly the American Dream. He came to the United States alone at the age of 17. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Hendrix College, his Masters Degree in Chemistry from The University of Arkansas and his PhD in chemistry from The University of Oklahoma. He became a nationally recognized scientist with over 12 U.S. patents in his name. He married the love of his life, June, in 1953. Together they raised their four children and instilled upon them the importance of faith, family and education. Dr. Kallianos was particularly proud of the success of his children - Jean a pharmacist; George a radiologist; John an internist/pediatrician; and Chris an attorney.



Dr. Kallianos was a man tremendous faith. He spent more than 50 years as a leader in the Greek Orthodox Church. In 2008, he received the Archangel Michael Award in recognition of his devotion and service to the Greek church.



Dr. Kallianos never met a stranger. He was known by all for his smile, sweetness, loving disposition and humor. One of his favorite words of advice was to "Love each other forever and have fun."



He was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whom he loved so dearly. He left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and an amazing legacy for his loving family.



Dr. Kallianos is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty June Kallianos; sons, George Angelos Kallianos (Karen), John A. Kallianos (Donna), Chris Michael Kallianos (Nancy); sister, Jean Kallianos Hanna (John); brother, Angelos Kallianos (Katie); grandchildren, Stephen Andrew Kallianos, Scott Kallianos, Rachel Kallianos, Jason Andrew Brown, Kimberly Kallianos (Brent), Brittany Kallianos, Madison Kallianos, Maura Kallianos, Lauren Kallianos Hill (Adam), Brooke Kallianos Gantner (Matt), Cameron Faye Fulginiti (Sam), Kyle Jones, Ashley Turcios; and great-grandchildren, Levi Hill, Addie Hill, Luca Gantner, Lyon Gantner.



The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16th at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC 751, Durham, NC 27713, with Father Stavrofros Mamaies officiating. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice: Office of Development: 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 14, 2019