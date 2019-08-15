|
|
Andrew Louis Surrette
Covington, GA
Andrew Louis Surrette, 48, of Covington, GA, formerly of Durham/Raleigh, NC, died Friday, August 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17th at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, with the Reverend Jeff Paschal officiating. Burial following at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington.
Andy graduated from Grimsley High School in Greensboro and from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. Flying was his passion since he was a young boy. He enjoyed his career as a pilot. He loved his family, motorcycles, camping, hunting, nature and dancing. He was a very spiritual man and loved by all who knew him. Andy knew no stranger.
Andy is survived by his wife, Mercy Malulu Surrette, of Covington, GA; children, Mikayla Surrette, Andrew "Drew" Surrette, and Ashlynn Surrette; step children, Peter Mutale and Chilufya "ChiChi" Pikiti; mother, Merle (Clyde) Neal; sisters, Karyn (Jim) Owen, Kimberly (Shawn) Murphy, and Sherron (Lee) Howerton; step-brothers, Dan (Cathy) Neal, Darian (Mary) Neal and Jon (Suzanne) Neal; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rich & Thompson Funeral Service of Burlington is assisting the Surrette family.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 15, 2019