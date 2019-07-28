|
Angela Hackney
Durham
Angela Hackney, 57, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Transitions HospiceCare in Raleigh. She was born in Durham to George Hackney and the late Martha Jane Allen Hackney.
In addition to her father, Ms. Hackney is survived by her daughter, MaKenna Marti; and son, Brenner Richard Whipple.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29th at Clements Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Transitions HospiceCare: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019