Ann Brooks
Ann Rogers Brooks

March 5, 1936 - September 30, 2020

Oxford

Ann Rogers Brooks, 84, of Oxford, NC passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1936 to Alvin and Annie Averette Rogers.

Defying all odds at birth as a pre-mature baby, she lived her whole life in her grandmother's house. A graduate of Oxford High School and Mrs. Fullers Business School, she proudly served her community for 25 plus years at Hall's Drug Store as Bookkeeper and all around "Girl Friday".

Ann married U.J. Brooks on November 26th, 1959 and stayed by his side during their 36 years of marriage until his passing. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Brooks Thompson (Gene); son, Urquhart James "Jim" Brooks Jr. (Dana); four grandchildren, Matthew Rogers Elliott, Anna Katlyn Thompson (Jorge), Urquhart James "Hart" Brooks, III, and Hayden Critcher Brooks; and one great-granddaughter, Victoria.

The family would also like to send their most sincere gratitude to her special caretaker, Ms. Tasha Arnold.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford, NC, by Reverend Lemar Wheeler.

It is requested that all attending plan to practice safe social distancing and wear an appropriate face covering.

The service will be recorded and attached to Ann's obituary on www.GNVFuneralHome.com for future viewing.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church, c/o Buck Adcock, 2117 Tommie Daniel Road, Oxford, NC 27565

The Brooks family is proudly being served by Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Home, 503 College St., Oxford, NC, 27565.

Online memorials: www.GNVFuneralHome.com

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Home
503 College St.
Oxford, NC 27565
(919) 693-5191
