Ann F. Loflin
Durham
Ann F. Loflin died Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 82.
She was born in Hickory, N.C. Her parents were Lawrence "Bud" Frye and Louise (Callanan) Frye, both deceased. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina, undergraduate and law school. She practiced law in Durham for many years and supported her husband's law firm until his passing in May 2019. She is survived by her only daughter Jocelyn, brothers John Frye of Chatham, NJ and Pat Frye of Charlotte, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26th from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. Refreshments will be provided. The informal ceremony will be held during the visitation starting at 2:30 p.m.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 22, 2020