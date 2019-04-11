Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Memorial service 4:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church Ann Fuller Johnson

Ann Fuller Johnson, 86, formerly of Durham, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Duke Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Henderson, NC, on May 6, 1932. She attended Winthrop University and graduated from Duke Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She worked at Duke for 42 years, the last 35 as Head Nurse in the Surgical Outpatient Clinic. She was a member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church in Durham since 1956, where she was a member of the George Mathis Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Wade O. Johnson; and parents, Edgar and Doris Crews Fuller. She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Andrews (Scott) of Bennettsville, SC; and Sara Williams of Durham, grandsons, Christopher Andrews of Columbia, SC, Stephen Andrews (Chandler Cunningham) of Tega Cay, S.C., Clark Williams (Haley) of Denver, CO, and Brad Williams (Mary Kate Thurston) of Raleigh, N.C.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Hall Wynne Funeral Home in Durham as well as immediately following the service on Saturday at the church.



Memorials may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC 27701.



