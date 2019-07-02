Ann Cash Goss



August 21, 1941-June 30, 2019



Morrisville



Mrs. Ann C. Goss, 77, of Morrisville, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 30, at home with her husband and three daughters by her side.



Ann was born to Evelyn and Gordon Cash on August 21, 1941 in Durham, NC, and she graduated from Southern High School in 1959. Ann spent her whole career in insurance sales and service before retiring in 2005. After retiring, her favorite things were traveling and sightseeing, gardening, canning vegetables and tomato juice in the summer, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sitting with her dog, LuLu. Ann was a devoted Christian and an active member of Olive Branch Baptist Church.



The most important thing to Ann was her family. She is survived by her loving husband, John; her three daughters, Janet Willis, Judy Powell, and Jenny Price (Aaron); bonus-daughters, Debbie McCullen (Ronnie), Cindy Ferrell (Art), and Joy Woods (Don); sisters Betty Jean Johnson (Tommy), Shirley Griffiths (Russell). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Olive Branch Baptist Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Wheeler and Rev. Hugh O'Shields. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.



Flowers are acceptable or donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com. Published in HeraldSun on July 2, 2019