|
|
Carol-Ann Henderson Brockenborough, Ph.D.
December 4, 1938 - September 11, 2019
Cary, NC
Carol-Ann Henderson-Brockenborough, Ph.D., of Cary, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, October 12th at St. Joseph AME, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC.
A native of Durham, Ann was the daughter of the late James J. "Babe" Henderson and Julia Henderson. She graduated from Hillside H.S. (1956), Hampton Institute (1960) and received her Masters and Ph.D. at Temple University. She had a successful career as a Speech Pathologist in Philadelphia, PA and Maryland.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019