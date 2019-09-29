Home

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph AME
2521 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC
Ann Henderson-Brockenborough


1938 - 2019
Ann Henderson-Brockenborough Obituary
Carol-Ann Henderson Brockenborough, Ph.D.

December 4, 1938 - September 11, 2019

Cary, NC

Carol-Ann Henderson-Brockenborough, Ph.D., of Cary, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, October 12th at St. Joseph AME, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC.

A native of Durham, Ann was the daughter of the late James J. "Babe" Henderson and Julia Henderson. She graduated from Hillside H.S. (1956), Hampton Institute (1960) and received her Masters and Ph.D. at Temple University. She had a successful career as a Speech Pathologist in Philadelphia, PA and Maryland.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019
