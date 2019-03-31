|
|
Ann Louise
Wood Kington
Durham
Ann Louise Wood Kington (85) went to be with her Lord and Savior on the 24th of March, 2019. Ann was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Atkinson Wood, mother, Annie Esther Peele Wood, sister, Eugenia Moseley, and son Richard Gregory, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Ed Gregory (Kim), Tim Gregory, Doug Kington, Jr (Kris), her daughter, Robin Atkins (Jim), and her brother, Ed Wood. Ann was a beloved Gran-Gran/Mimi to 10 grandchildren: Lizzie, Megan, Katie, James G, Timothy, Mary Ann, James A, Blake, Emily, Amanda and 8 great-grand children: Makaia, Meriana, Gabe, Daniel, Jai, Fletcher, Hank, Barrett and one on-the-way, Mary Grace. Ann's warm heart and bubbly sense of humor will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N Roxboro Rd, Durham, NC 27712. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Dillon Camp of Gideons, PO Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 31, 2019