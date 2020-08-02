1/
Ann Overton
Ann Keller Overton

January 14, 1940 - July 30, 2020

Durham

Ann Keller Overton, 80, died July 30, 2020, in Durham, NC.

She was born January 14, 1940, in Columbia, SC, to the late Francis William and Dorothy (Reeves) Keller.

Ms. Overton was a lifelong educator. Over the course of her career, she taught all public school primary grades, did day care work & consultation, and owned and operated Overton Preschool for ten years. After Overton Preschool, she taught seventeen years of Kindergarten and First Grade in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. Along the way, she co-authored two books on early childhood education. After retiring, she worked with the Literacy Council helping adults read and write.

She earned a BA in Elementary Education from Furman University in 1962, and an MA in Early Childhood Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1985.

Ms. Overton was a member of Binkley Baptist Church. She loved knitting, needlepoint, and walking. She was a tough competitor, whether playing bridge with friends or board games with family.

She will be lovingly remembered for how she always met people where they were. Part of what made her such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, and teacher was her insight into people. She had a powerful ability to truly observe and connect with everyone around her.

Ms. Overton is survived by her husband, John Overton, Jr; siblings and spouses Jim & Nancy Keller, George & Alice Keller, and Carol Evans; daughter-in-law Kim Overton; son and daughter-in-law Ed and Abby Overton; grandchildren Natalie, Kayleigh, Marina, and Eve; and many nieces & nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Overton.

In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Services have not been finalized, but will be posted at www.walkersfuenralservice.com, once completed.

The Overton family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
