Ann Riley
Bahama
Ann Riley, 76, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late James Murrell Kennedy and Lona Ruth Kennedy.
Mrs. Riley was a retired registered nurse from Duke University Hospital after 30 years of service. She was a graduate of Durham High School and Watts School of nursing. Mrs. Riley enjoyed going on trips to the beach with her family.
Mrs. Riley is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Riley; sons, David Roberts (Cindy), Todd Roberts (Arleen), Scott Roberts; step-sons, Paul Riley (Wendy), Hunter Tapp (Sara); step-daughter, Camille Tapp; brother, Jimmy Kennedy (Janice); and 8 grandchildren. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly, even her 4 legged ones; and loved her Bahama neighbors. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. Bill Simpson officiating. A visitation will be held immediately following the service.
Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to the Animal Protection Society: 2117 E Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020