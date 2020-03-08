|
Ann Tucker Hinsdale
Durham
Ann Tucker Hinsdale, 79, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home in Durham surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Grover Wilson and Mildred Coltrane Tucker.
Ann graduated from Durham High in 1959. She was a life-long member of Grey Stone Church. Because of her love of children, she served many years in the nursery at Grey Stone. Ann retired from Duke Private Diagnostic Clinic after 36 years of service. Ann loved the beach, lake, country music and spending time with her family. She and her husband enjoyed going to sporting events to watch their grandchildren participate.
Ann is survived by her husband of 59 years, Orville "Obie" Frank Hinsdale; son, Kevin Lynn Hinsdale (Sonya); daughter, Kathryne "Kathy" Hinsdale Mangum (David); two precious grandchildren who called her Mema, Hailee LuAnn DalCerro (Anthony), David Tyler Mangum; brother, Jerry Rodwell Tucker (Patsy); nieces, Amy Tucker Warren (Tyson), Christy Cates Daniel (David).
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th at Grey Stone Church with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to 2610 Grey Stone Church: Hillsborough Rd., Durham, NC 27705; or to Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Suite 100, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2020