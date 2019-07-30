|
|
Anne Lane McCowan
Durham
Anne Lane McCowan, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Brookshire Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NC. Born in Durham, Mrs. McCowan was the daughter of the late Martin Oscar Lane and Blance Knowles Lane. Mrs. McCowan was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hugh McCowan Jr.; and son, Joseph Leonard McCowan.
Mrs. McCowan is survived by her daughters, Susan Brooks and Kimberly McCowan; son, John Michael McCowan and wife Teresa; daughter-in-law, Phyliss McCowan and her children Eddie Lane and Brandi Atkins. Mrs. McCowan is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole Van Meter; Matthew Brooks; and Justin McCowan; as well as great-grandchildren, Caroline Van Meter, Bryson and Beckett McCowan, Oliver and Felix Brooks, Alexzandra and Jordan Atkins, Madison and Parker Lane.
Mrs. McCowan served the Durham community for 42 years as a nurse at Watts Hospital and at Durham Regional. She enjoyed her nursing career and her medical colleagues. Mrs. McCowan lived in Townsville, NC following her retirement and had her "Lake Family" as well that she enjoyed for many years.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Wes McMurray officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to The Magic Wings Butterfly House at the Museum of Life and Science: 433 W. Murray Ave., Durham, NC 27704; or Townsville Fire Department: 12729 NC 39 Hwy N, Henderson, NC 27537.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookshire for the care they provided to Mrs. McCowan and everyone who provided love and support along this journey.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
