Anne Lowe Hall Davis McMahon
January 23, 1923 - December 7, 2019
Raleigh
Anne Hall McMahon died peacefully in her sleep at home on December 7th at the age of 96.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 23, 1923, the fifth of the six children of Marcus Brown Hall and Edith Chase Hall. The family spent summers on Cape Cod, where she met David Meacham Davis, her husband of 55 years and father of their five children: Diana Davis Kornet of Cohasset, MA, Helen Davis Preston of Raleigh, NC, Mary Davis Booth of Chestnut Hill, MA, Bradford Merrill Davis, who has lived with her for seven years in Durham, and Edward Aaron Davis II of Tacoma, WA. She moved to Durham when she married her second husband, the late J. Alexander McMahon, and they enjoyed ten years of life together.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her younger sister, Edith Hall Fisher of Pittsburgh, eleven grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren – living in Tacoma, Austin, Chicago, New York, Boston and Singapore. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019