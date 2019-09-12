|
Anne Williams Kern Carpenter
Raleigh
Anne Williams Kern Carpenter, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born to the late Bertine and Thelma Abeline Reagan Williams. In addition to her parents, Ms. Carpenter was also predeceased by her husband, James Austin "Skip" Carpenter; daughters, Alice Anne Kern, Candice Joy Kern Bundy; and sister, Alice Fair Williams.
Ms. Carpenter was a retired realtor with Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Real Estate.
Ms. Carpenter is survived by her brothers, Bertine Fair "Burton" Williams, John Clayton Williams; grandchildren, Annegelica Anne Bundy, Bryanna Dorothy Bundy, Sabrina Reagan Bundy; nephew, Shaun Clayton Williams (Kimberly); nieces, Nancy Williams Scipione (Kim), Constance Williams Gagne; great-nephews, Henry Louis Gagne' and wife Aaron, Kent Avery Scipione, Clayton Allen Williams, Chandler Bradford Williams, Christian Turner Williams; and great-nieces, Courtney Lauren Williams and Anna Caroline Williams.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave., Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 12, 2019