Mrs. Annie Belk Pegram



January 2, 1933 - May 11, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Annie B. Pegram, 87, died Monday, May 11, 2020. There will be a private service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Glennview Memorial Park. There is a public viewing on Saturday from 10:00am-12:00pm at the chapel. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.



