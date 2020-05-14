Mrs. Annie Belk Pegram
January 2, 1933 - May 11, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Annie B. Pegram, 87, died Monday, May 11, 2020. There will be a private service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Glennview Memorial Park. There is a public viewing on Saturday from 10:00am-12:00pm at the chapel. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.
Published in Herald Sun on May 14, 2020.