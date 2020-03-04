|
|
Mrs. Annie Belle Gilmore Rogers
October 20, 1918 - February 28, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Annie Belle Gilmore Rogers, 101, died Friday, February 28, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mt Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro St. Interment will follow in Glennview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm Friday night at Burthey Funeral Chapel and on Saturday at the church from 11am-12pm prior to the service.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 4, 2020