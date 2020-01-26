|
|
Annie Caleen Mangum Carden
September 15, 1929 - January 23, 2020
Caldwell
Annie Caleen Mangum Carden, 90, was born September 15, 1929 and died January 23, 2020. Born in Durham county, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Lula Davis Mangum. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years William Henry 'Billy' Carden, her great grand daughter Kacie Chamberlain, and two of her brothers Charlie Mangum and Ray Mangum.
Mrs. Carden resided in the Caldwell community and was a member of Little River Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Carden retired from the Orange County Sheriff's department, a job she liked to tell everyone about.
Surviving Mrs. Carden are four children: Faye Carden Cash (Donald), William Henry Carden Jr. (Peggy), Harriett Carden Crawford (Randy), and Dennis Carden (Carol). Granny to eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. One brother JB Mangum (Betsy) and a sister-in-law Annie Mae Carden McBroom.
The family send special thanks to Cambridge Hills Assisted Living where Mom has lived the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Little River Presbyterian Church, 4211 Little River Church Road, Hurdle Mills, NC 27541; or Caldwell Fire Department, 7020 Guess Road, Rougemont, NC 27572; or Medi Home Health and Hospice, c/o Hospice Care Charity, 665 Carver Dr STE B, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Visitation will be held Sunday January 26, 2PM at Little River Presbyterian Church, 4211 Little River Church Road, Hurdle Mills, NC 27541 followed by a memorial service at 3PM with Chuck Link officiating.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 26, 2020