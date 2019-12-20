Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map

Annie Collins


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Collins Obituary
Annie B. Collins

February 18, 1934 - December 17, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Annie B. Collins, age 85, who passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home.

She is survived by her four daughters, Robin Hayes (Kenneth), Jean Farrar (Delevere), Wanda Dempson (Torrie) and Tracy Johnson (James); and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Annie's life will be held at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Friday, December 20th; Family Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -