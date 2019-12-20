|
Annie B. Collins
February 18, 1934 - December 17, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Annie B. Collins, age 85, who passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home.
She is survived by her four daughters, Robin Hayes (Kenneth), Jean Farrar (Delevere), Wanda Dempson (Torrie) and Tracy Johnson (James); and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Annie's life will be held at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Friday, December 20th; Family Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 20, 2019