Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map

Annie Frick


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Frick Obituary
Annie Jones Frick

July 22, 1944 - April 5, 2019

Hillsborough

Annie Ruth Frick, daughter of the late Ruth May Riley and James Boyd Jones, passed peacefully in her home on April 5, 2019 at the age of 74.

Mrs. Frick was born and raised in Orange County. She was employed at Cones Mill for 35 years and then went back to college where she became a CNA and retired shortly after. She was well known and loved by many. She was married to the late Carl Frick.

Mrs. Frick is survived by her two daughters, Constance Renae Gutierrez, and her husband, Felipe, Terri Riddle Yarboro and her husband, Brandon; three sisters; three brothers; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Please deliver all food to her home, 3703 West Ten Rd, Efland, NC 27243.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Walker's Funeral Home, 204 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough. The family will receive visitors Tuesday evening from 7-9PM at the funeral home.

Thank you for all your love and support. Annie Frick will truly be missed.

The Frick family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now