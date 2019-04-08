Annie Jones Frick



July 22, 1944 - April 5, 2019



Hillsborough



Annie Ruth Frick, daughter of the late Ruth May Riley and James Boyd Jones, passed peacefully in her home on April 5, 2019 at the age of 74.



Mrs. Frick was born and raised in Orange County. She was employed at Cones Mill for 35 years and then went back to college where she became a CNA and retired shortly after. She was well known and loved by many. She was married to the late Carl Frick.



Mrs. Frick is survived by her two daughters, Constance Renae Gutierrez, and her husband, Felipe, Terri Riddle Yarboro and her husband, Brandon; three sisters; three brothers; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Please deliver all food to her home, 3703 West Ten Rd, Efland, NC 27243.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Walker's Funeral Home, 204 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough. The family will receive visitors Tuesday evening from 7-9PM at the funeral home.



Thank you for all your love and support. Annie Frick will truly be missed.



The Frick family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough.