1/
Annie Hobbs
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Annie Milliken Hobbs

February 7, 1933 - October 13, 2020

Roxboro

ANNIE PEARL "MA" MILLIKEN HOBBS, age 87, of 1296 Country Club Road, Roxboro, NC died Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.

Mrs. Hobbs was born February 7, 1933 in Brunswick County, NC, daughter of the late Levie & Kattie Conway Milliken and was wife of more than 60 years to the late Frederick Eugene Hobbs, Sr. She retired in 1995 from Durham County Social Services and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Hobbs enjoyed reading, playing games on her Kindle, sewing, and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Frederick E. "Freddie" Hobbs, Jr. & wife, Pam, son-in-law, Bobby Ellis, five grandchildren, Brett Hobbs & wife, Stacy, Kristi Brandon & husband, Matthew, Sherri Edge & husband, Todd, Robbie Ellis & wife, Dottie, Barney Joe Compton, II & wife, Devin, seven great grandchildren, Rebecca Ellis, Jessica Edge, Christopher Edge, Arwen Hobbs, Kaylee Brandon, Madalynn Brandon, and Emerson Compton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hobbs is preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly H. Ellis, granddaughter, Laura Hobbs, two sisters, Mary Bozeman, Ruby Rose, two brothers, Dempsey Milliken, and Earl Milliken.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Dave Cline officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Brandon, Barney Joe Compton, II, Christopher Edge, Todd Edge, Robbie Ellis, KC Fussell, and Brett Hobbs.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church General Fund, 7588 Dirgie Mine Road, Roxboro, NC 27574.

Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Strickland & Jones Memorial Funeral Services
1810 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-2161
