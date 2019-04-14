Home

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Annie Laura Copley

Annie Laura Copley Obituary
Annie Laura Carden Copley

Durham

Annie Laura Carden Copley, 87, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late George Floyd Carden and Martha James Carden. In addition to her parents, Ms. Copley was also predeceased by her husband, Alton Lafayette Copley.

Ms. Copley retired from Burlington Industries in 1995 and was a lifelong member of the Summit Church in Durham.

Ms. Copley is survived by her daughters, Becky Fowler, Susan Copley Johnson; son, Tom Copley; grandchildren, Lisa Whitestone and husband Rob, Jonathan Strickland, Laney Copley; great-grandchildren, Justin Whitestone, Adam Whitestone; brother, Eddie Carden and wife Marie; and sister, Barbara Story and husband Mike.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Clements Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Gaynor officiating. Burial will follow in Little River Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Hematology and Oncology nurses and doctors at the Duke Cancer Center for their care and love towards their mother and family.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 14, 2019
