Fulton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC 27379
(336) 694-4881
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel of Fulton Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamer Baptist Church

Annie M. Mitchell

Annie M. Mitchell Obituary
Annie Mandeline Saunders Mitchell

Blanch

Mrs. Annie Mandeline Saunders Mitchell of 282 High Rock School Rd. Blanch, NC, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 .

Among her survivors are two sisters, Ruby Saunders Hargrove - Monds and Edna Saunders Adams both of Durham, NC.

A viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM in the Chapel of Fulton Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 1:00 PM with family arriving 12:30 at Hamer Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be posted at www.fultonfuneralservices.com

The family may be contacted at her residence.

Services are by entrusted to Fulton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2019
