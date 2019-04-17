|
Annie Mandeline Saunders Mitchell
Blanch
Mrs. Annie Mandeline Saunders Mitchell of 282 High Rock School Rd. Blanch, NC, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 .
Among her survivors are two sisters, Ruby Saunders Hargrove - Monds and Edna Saunders Adams both of Durham, NC.
A viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM in the Chapel of Fulton Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 1:00 PM with family arriving 12:30 at Hamer Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be posted at www.fultonfuneralservices.com
The family may be contacted at her residence.
Services are by entrusted to Fulton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2019