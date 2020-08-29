Annie Mae Hyman
August 31, 1940 - August 25, 2020
Rocky Mount, NC
Annie M. Hyman, age 79, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born August 31, 1940 in Edgecombe County, NC to the late Peter Hyman and Lillian Andrews Hyman. She leaves to cherish her memories, one brother; Clifton Hyman of Durham, NC, one sister; Georgia Davis of the home and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Annie was a 1958 graduate of W.A Pattillo High School in Tarboro, NC. After graduating, Ann went on to attend DeShazor's Beauty College in Durham, NC where she obtained a degree in Cosmetology in 1960. Also, she worked as a beautician for 48 years. Later, Ann furthered her education by attending NC Central University in Durham NC, where she graduated Cum Laude in 1991 with a BA Degree in Criminal Justice. A Private Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hemby Willoughby Chapel with Reverend Jonah Walston, Jr., officiating. Services will be LIVE STREAM on our Hemby-Willoughby Facebook Page at 2:00 PM https://www.facebook.com/willoughbyfuneralhomes/
