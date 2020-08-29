1/
Annie Mae Hyman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Mae Hyman

August 31, 1940 - August 25, 2020

Rocky Mount, NC

Annie M. Hyman, age 79, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born August 31, 1940 in Edgecombe County, NC to the late Peter Hyman and Lillian Andrews Hyman. She leaves to cherish her memories, one brother; Clifton Hyman of Durham, NC, one sister; Georgia Davis of the home and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Annie was a 1958 graduate of W.A Pattillo High School in Tarboro, NC. After graduating, Ann went on to attend DeShazor's Beauty College in Durham, NC where she obtained a degree in Cosmetology in 1960. Also, she worked as a beautician for 48 years. Later, Ann furthered her education by attending NC Central University in Durham NC, where she graduated Cum Laude in 1991 with a BA Degree in Criminal Justice. A Private Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hemby Willoughby Chapel with Reverend Jonah Walston, Jr., officiating. Services will be LIVE STREAM on our Hemby-Willoughby Facebook Page at 2:00 PM https://www.facebook.com/willoughbyfuneralhomes/

Funeral arrangements are entrusted Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Inc., of Tarboro, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Inc. - Tarboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Inc. - Tarboro
1800 Western Blvd.
Tarboro, NC 27886
252-823-5129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Inc. - Tarboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved