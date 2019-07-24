Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Obie's Chapel United Holiness Church
2344 Guess Road
Timberlake, NC
View Map

Annie Ray Pettiford

Annie Ray Pettiford Obituary
Mrs. Annie Ray Pettiford

June 7, 1924-July 20, 2019

Rougemont

Annie Ray Pettiford, 95, wife of the late Yancey Pettiford was born June 7, 1924 to the late Lorena Nichols Beasley died in her home on July 20, 2019.

Funeral, Saturday, in Obie's Chapel United Holiness Church, 2344 Guess Road, Timberlake NC. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM until 1:00PM. Burial in Pettiford Family Cemetery.

Survivors are 9 children, 37 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great-great grandchildren.

Public viewing Friday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on July 24, 2019
