Mrs. Annie Ray Pettiford
June 7, 1924-July 20, 2019
Rougemont
Annie Ray Pettiford, 95, wife of the late Yancey Pettiford was born June 7, 1924 to the late Lorena Nichols Beasley died in her home on July 20, 2019.
Funeral, Saturday, in Obie's Chapel United Holiness Church, 2344 Guess Road, Timberlake NC. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM until 1:00PM. Burial in Pettiford Family Cemetery.
Survivors are 9 children, 37 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great-great grandchildren.
Public viewing Friday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on July 24, 2019