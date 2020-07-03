1/1
Annie Shipwash Hunt
Annie Shipwash Hunt

Hillsborough

Annie Shipwash Hunt, 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home. She was born in Blount County, Tennessee to the late Mac and Ruth Lee Shipwash. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hunt was also predeceased by her husband, Ezra Thomas Hunt; daughter, Mindy Lou Clark; and sons, Timothy Joe Walton, and Jeffrey Lee Walton. Sister Jessie Amantea and brother Eugene Shipwash.

Mrs. Hunt is survived by her son, Edward Ross Walton (Linda) Gaffney, S.C; daughters, Patsy W. Smith (William) Cedar Grove, N.C., Cathy W. Smith (Richard)Timberlake, N.C ; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Brother Fred Shipwash (Elizabeth), Joyce Snyder, and Peggy Jinks.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5th at Hillsborough Town Cemetery officiated by Rev. Kong Namkung. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hillsborough Town Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
