|
|
Annie Brown "Brownie" Smith
August 3, 1933 - October 28, 2019
Durham
Annie Brown "Brownie" Smith passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice in Raleigh, NC.
She was born on August 3, 1933 in Statesville, NC to the late William Glenn McClelland and Annie Long Brown McClelland. She graduated from UNC Greensboro with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught in Roanoke, VA for two years and in Durham, NC for 36 years. She taught reading at Holloway Street Elementary School and Club Boulevard Elementary School. She retired in 1993 after 38 years in the classroom. She loved her job. She left a legacy of teaching as her niece Elizabeth retired after teaching 34 years, her niece Frances retired after teaching 33 years, her great-niece Rachel is in her 8th year of teaching and her great-niece Allyson is currently doing her student teaching.
Brownie met J. Charles Smith in 1956 in Charlotte and married eight months later. They were married 62 years. Charlie passed away June 15, 2019 at Croasdaile Village and Brownie grieved until her last day as her life was devoted to him.
Brownie loved their Boston terriers, reading, gardening, playing golf at Hope Valley with friends, vacationing in the mountains and Duke sports. She and Charlie were benefactors of Duke Athletic programs.
In addition to her parents, Brownie was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth M. Coffin. She is survived by two nieces, Elizabeth C. Gall and Frances E. Coffin, one nephew, Tristram P. Coffin and one niece and two nephews of Charlie's, Beth West Brinson, Lee West and Charles West.
Inurnment will occur at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church columbarium, Durham, NC on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM where she and Charlie can spend eternity together.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Boston Terrier Rescue of North Carolina, 5403 Forest Oaks Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406.
The Smith family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 31, 2019