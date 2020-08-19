Deacon Anthony Alston
March 31, 1936 - August 16, 2020
Durham
Deacon Anthony Alston "Andy", 84, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. His graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1624 NC-56 HWY, Creedmoor, NC. The family visitation will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church on Thursday from 11:00 am - 11:45 am prior to the service. Masks are required for the viewing and the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.