Anthony David Martin
Hillsborough
Anthony David Martin, 20, of Hillsborough, NC, passed away at home on the 17th day of March, 2020. Anthony enjoyed physical fitness and was planning to enlist in the United States Army later this year. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and his two dogs. He was a staunch Tarheel, who also loved music in all its forms. Those who met Anthony were instantly charmed by his sweet manner and his honest smile, which truly could light up a room. We will always remember that smile.
Anthony is survived by his father, Eric Martin, and mother, Dana Sakuei; his grandparents, Susan Tollison, Terry Carnell, Hawk Williams; his two younger siblings, Gabriel and Ava Greenough; his stepmother, Stephanie Umstead; his stepsister, Kaylee Umstead; and his girlfriend, Sarah Henderson.
Services will be held at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsbourogh. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Anthony's name to Habitat for Humanity of Orange County (www.orangehabitat.org) or the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse (www.centeronaddiction.org).
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2020