Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

Anthony M. Lopez Jr.

Anthony M. Lopez Jr. Obituary
Anthony Martin Lopez, Jr.

Durham

Anthony M. "Tony" Lopez, Jr. died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Baltimore, MD, Mr. Lopez was the son of Anthony Lopez, Sr. and Florence Martin Lopez. Mr. Lopez was also preceded in death by a son, Dana Lopez. Mr. Lopez served in the Army and was stationed in Japan with a brief tour during the Korean Conflict. He was the shop foreman at Alexander Motor Co. and retired from Durham Public Schools as an Auto Mechanics Instructor. He has influenced hundreds of students, many who are still in the Auto Industry. He had many devoted friends. He was able to do just about everything he wanted during his life. He flew planes, he was a race car driver, and he traveled to Spain to learn about his family there. He was well known for his warm personality and generous spirit.

Mr. Lopez is survived by his wife, Linn Hamby Lopez; a daughter, Tonya Page (Kenneth); a son, Carlos Lopez (Kathy); grandchildren, Kevin Duke (Missy), Chris Duke (Megan), Jeff Page (Kim) and Carla Hardiman (Seth); and six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother Salvador and sister Valencia.

A private, graveside service will be conducted at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Rev. Susan Dunlap officiating.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2020
