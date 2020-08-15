1/1
Anthony Marshall
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Marshall

May 19, 1949 - July 28, 2020

Hillsborough

It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Anthony Francis Marshall, also lovingly known as Aviram by many, announce his passing on July 28, 2020. Anthony Marshall of Hillsborough was a man who possessed the deepest love and concern for his family and friends. Anthony was the epitome of sincerity, kindness and pure-heartedness.

He will be so deeply missed for his spontaneous ability to laugh and enjoy the moment, for the outpouring of his deeply penetrating poetry, for his ability to offer love and consolation to others' hearts, and for his deep devotion to his faith, but especially his family, whom he loved beyond end.

Anthony leaves behind his beloved wife, Dhiresha Marshall of Hillsborough, their daughter Jennifer Jacobs, her husband John Jacobs, and their son Tsali Jacobs of Maryland. Anthony was born on May 19, 1949 in London. His siblings and their spouses still reside in the United Kingdom. They are: a brother Patrick Marshall and his wife Sue Joyce; a sister Mary Pilling and her husband Keith Pilling, and a sister Paula Marshall.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to:

Better Marriages

PO Box 21374

Winston Salem, NC 27120

bettermarriages.org

Together with his wife, Anthony was quite dedicated to this organization, formerly Marriage Enrichment. He credited this group with helping them have such a strong marriage.

Hillsborough Arts Council

102 N Churton St

Hillsborough, NC 27278

hillsboroughartscouncil.org

As a poet, Anthony was a big believer in the arts and he loved Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Arts Council is a local organization that hosts a number of arts-supporting events, including a poetry group Anthony was involved in.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved