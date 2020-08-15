Anthony MarshallMay 19, 1949 - July 28, 2020HillsboroughIt is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Anthony Francis Marshall, also lovingly known as Aviram by many, announce his passing on July 28, 2020. Anthony Marshall of Hillsborough was a man who possessed the deepest love and concern for his family and friends. Anthony was the epitome of sincerity, kindness and pure-heartedness.He will be so deeply missed for his spontaneous ability to laugh and enjoy the moment, for the outpouring of his deeply penetrating poetry, for his ability to offer love and consolation to others' hearts, and for his deep devotion to his faith, but especially his family, whom he loved beyond end.Anthony leaves behind his beloved wife, Dhiresha Marshall of Hillsborough, their daughter Jennifer Jacobs, her husband John Jacobs, and their son Tsali Jacobs of Maryland. Anthony was born on May 19, 1949 in London. His siblings and their spouses still reside in the United Kingdom. They are: a brother Patrick Marshall and his wife Sue Joyce; a sister Mary Pilling and her husband Keith Pilling, and a sister Paula Marshall.Memorial donations in his honor may be made to:Better MarriagesPO Box 21374Winston Salem, NC 27120Together with his wife, Anthony was quite dedicated to this organization, formerly Marriage Enrichment. He credited this group with helping them have such a strong marriage.Hillsborough Arts Council102 N Churton StHillsborough, NC 27278As a poet, Anthony was a big believer in the arts and he loved Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Arts Council is a local organization that hosts a number of arts-supporting events, including a poetry group Anthony was involved in.