Antoine Vanqueez Brewster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoine Vanqueez Brewster

August 10, 1976 - May 19, 2020

Durham

Celebration of Life for Antoine Vanqueez Brewster will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., May 30, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Rd. Viewing 30 minutes prior to service.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
12:30 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved