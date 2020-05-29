Antoine Vanqueez Brewster
August 10, 1976 - May 19, 2020
Durham
Celebration of Life for Antoine Vanqueez Brewster will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., May 30, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Rd. Viewing 30 minutes prior to service.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
August 10, 1976 - May 19, 2020
Durham
Celebration of Life for Antoine Vanqueez Brewster will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., May 30, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Rd. Viewing 30 minutes prior to service.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 29, 2020.